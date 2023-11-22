The explosion of a vehicle trying to enter the United States this Wednesday forced the closure of the Rainbow Bridge, over the Niagara River, in Buffalo, in upstate New York, which connects the United States with Canada.

The vehicle apparently exploded in a failed attempt to enter the United States from Canada by the bridge that rises over the famous falls. The Niagara Gazette notes that There are two dead plus a border agent slightly injured.

The information coincides with the version of the Fox News network, which states that the two dead were the occupants of the vehicle. The leader of the Canadian opposition, Pierre Poilievre, agreed that there were two dead and that it was “a terrorist attack.”

The Niagara Gazette notes that The vehicle was heading towards the border bridge when, instead of slowing down, it accelerated, knocking down a separation fence. between the two senses, and that was when the explosion was felt, but it does not indicate that it was a car bomb.

Some witnesses said they heard a deafening noise and saw a long column of smoke near the border control.

Ivan Vitalii, a Ukrainian visitor, told the Niagara Gazette that he and a friend were at a nearby store on the American side when they saw a car leaving a parking lot and heading toward the bridge. “We heard something crash,” he said. “We saw fire and big black smoke.”

#Now | A few minutes ago an explosion occurred on the Rainbow Bridge, in Niagara Falls, one of the borders that connects the United States and Canada.

The Rainbow Bridge is now closed in both directions, precisely on a date of great vehicular movement as it is Thanksgiving this Thursday. Additionally, Ron Rienas of the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority told ABC News that all four bridges connecting the two countries over the Niagara River were closed.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured that this is a “very serious situation.” While Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Dominic LeBlanc, described the incident as “very serious.”

Leblanc added in a press conference that the situation is evolving rapidly and that he could not offer more information about what happened because he is still receiving contradictory information.

There is still no official reaction from the US Government. But New York Governor Kathy Hochul reported on her .

*With EFE and AFP