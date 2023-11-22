Four border crossings between the United States and Canada near Niagara Falls were closed this Wednesday while the explosion of a vehicle on the Rainbow Bridge was investigated, local and state authorities reported.

Two people died in the car explosion, according to the American press, which cites the authorities. At the moment the identities are unknown.

The cause of the incident was unclear as of press time, but New York Governor Kathy Hochul said State Police and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force were monitoring all entry points into the state.

According to the American press, which cites security sources, two people were in the vehicle that had just passed border control and had been selected to undergo a second control.

Then, the car accelerated, crashing into a barrier and exploded, according to these sources, who said they did not know at the moment the origin of the explosion.

“Very serious situation”



“I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency teams, and will update New Yorkers when we have more information,” Hochul posted on social media.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured that this is a “very serious situation.” Shortly before, the Canadian Minister of Public Service, Dominic Leblanc, had told the press that his Government took the situation “extremely seriously” and was in close contact with the US authorities.

Some witnesses said they heard a deafening noise and saw a long column of smoke near the border control.

Ivan Vitalii, a Ukrainian visitor, told the Niagara Gazette that he and a friend were at a nearby store on the American side when they saw a car leaving a parking lot and heading toward the bridge. “We heard something crash,” he said. “We saw fire and big black smoke.”

Ron Rienas of the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority told ABC News that all four bridges connecting the two countries over the Niagara River had been closed.

Images posted on social media, which AFP has not verified, allegedly show thick plumes of black smoke rising from a large conflagration at the crossing.