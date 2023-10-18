The Palace of Versailles had to be evacuated again this Wednesday due to a bomb threat, the third time since last Saturday, and also At least eight airports were evacuated in France, which is on high alert for terrorist attacks.

The tourist palace located on the outskirts of Paris began to be evacuated around 1:00 p.m., while the authorities are carrying out inspections to assess the veracity of the bomb threat received.

It is the second day in a row that Versailles has received a bomb threat and the third after last Saturday.

Last Friday, a teacher was fatally stabbed at a high school in Arras, in the north of the country, allegedly by an immigrant of Russian origin and Muslim religion who claimed in a video to act on behalf of the Islamic State.

This attack, together with the threat that the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East would have repercussions on the country, caused the French Government to raise the terrorist threat level throughout the country at its highest level, which is why it has mobilized 7,000 soldiers to reinforce the anti-terrorist mission that now has 10,000 troops.

The Louvre museum in Paris also had to be evacuated last Saturday by a bomb threat, as was the Lyon railway station, one of the main stations in the capital.

Entrance to the Palace of Versailles, in France.

The threats have also affected at least eight airports in France, who were also totally or partially evicted this Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the General Directorate of Civil Aviation explained to Efe that the number of affected airports could continue to grow during the day, but that until noon Evictions had occurred at least in Nice, Beauvais, Lyon-Bron, Toulouse, Lille, Nantes, Rennes and Biarritz.

This is not a global threat, but rather messages that have been received for each of them, said the spokesperson, who acknowledged not knowing if they come from the same source.

Nice airport indicated on its “.

In Nice, traffic was not interrupted, something that did happen in Lyon-Bron (which is not the most important in this city) because the bomb warning was in the control tower, so the controllers were evacuated.

Toulouse Blagnac airport, one of the terminals that was evacuated this Wednesday in France due to a bomb threat.

Also on its social networks, Lille airport indicated shortly after 11:00 local time that it was proceeding to evacuate its facilities due to “a bomb threat.”

Toulouse airport explained, for its part, after 12:30 local time that the bomb alert affected the flight program and services in the terminal.

On Monday morning, the Gambetta Institute in Arras, the scene of the attack, was also evacuated due to another bomb alert.or that, in addition, it left three other workers at the center injured.

EFE