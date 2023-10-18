This Wednesday begins XIX edition of the Pan American Games in Chile. The sporting event will have Colombian representation in several disciplines and will be important because it will provide some tickets to the Paris Olympic Games in 2

Baseball will begin the Games competitions this Wednesday

Pan American Games Santiago 2023, where local Chile faces Mexico starting at 9:30 local time, prior to the cInaugural ceremony on Friday, October 20 at the National Stadium.

The Mexican team arrives at the tournament with the base of players who won the gold medal in the last Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, while the host Chile participates in this sport for the first time in a few

Pan American.

The Cerrillos Bicentennial Park, located in the western sector of the southern capital, was built especially for the dispute of this discipline, in addition to softball, so will host all meetings for 11 days, until October 28, when the team medals are defined.

In addition to the debutantes, the novenas from Panama, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Cuba, these last two along with Mexico are the main candidates for medals. The Cubans are the leaders of the baseball medal table in the Pan American Games with 15 medals in total, 12 of them gold, in 18 editions to date.

In total, the United States also follows with 15 and Puerto Rico with seven. The Americans, the leading figures in this sport professionally, will be absent after, surprisingly, they failed to qualify for the Central American competition at the beginning of this year.

Baseball has been part of the Pan American Games program since the beginning in Buenos Aires 1951. In the Olympic Games were in the editions of Barcelona 1992, Beijing 2008 and after a period of recess returned in Tokyo 2020, However, it will not be part of the Paris 2024 Games.

On Wednesday the 19th, the competition will continue with the games between Panama and the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Brazil, but the focus will be on the start of boxing in its preliminary phases for men and women, a sport in which Cubans and Americans are also the stars.

Santiago 2023 will have the best boxers in competition, since this event is the first way to qualify for Paris 2024 for the continent. There will be 30 installments nominally in contention for the two finalists of all weights, while for the Women’s 57kg and 60kg will be four fighters.

Boxing, which will be played in the Olympic Training Center, It will run until Friday, October 27 and medals will be awarded starting the day before. This Wednesday the round of 16 begins for six weights in both categories, three in women’s (50kg, 54kg and 60kg) and the rest in men’s (57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg).

Both disciplines will continue their schedule on Friday, when the diving competition also begins, while the opening ceremony will be at 8:30 p.m. local time.

He baseball, boxing and diving make up the list of the 39 sports which are part of the nineteenth edition of the Pan American Games, which will be held until November 5 with the participation of nearly 7,000 athletes from 41 countries.

Pan American Games Agenda

Baseball: October 18-28

Athletics: from October 22 to November 4

Football: from October 22 to November 4

Cycling: October 21 to 29

Open water: October 29

Nailed: from October 20 to 25

Swimming: October 21 to 25

Artistic swimming: from October 31 to November 3

Water polo: from October 30 to November 4

Badminton: October 21 to 25

Handball: from October 24 to November 4

Basketball: from October 24 to November 4

3×3 Basketball: October 21 to 23

Softball: October 29 to November 4

Boxing: October 19 to 26

Bowling: from November 2 to 5

Canoeing: from October 26 to November 4

Equestrian: from October 22 to November 3

Sport climbing: October 21 to 24

Fencing: from October 30 to November 4

Water skiing: October 21-24

Gymnastics: from October 21 to November 4

Golf: November 2 to 5

Field hockey: from October 25 to November 4

Judo: October 28 to 31

Karate: November 3 to 5

Weightlifting: October 21-24

Fight: from November 1 to 4

Skating: October 21 to November 5

Basque pelota: from October 31 to November 5

Modern Pentathlon: October 21-27

Racquetball: October 21-26

Rowing: October 21 to 25

Rugby 7: November 3 and 4

Squash: from October 31 to November 5

Surf: from October 24 to 30

Taekwondo: October 21 to 24

Tennis: October 23 to 29

Table tennis: from November 29 to 5

Shooting: October 21-27

Archery: November 1-5

Triathlon: November 2 and 4

Sailing: from October 28 to November 5

Volleyball: from October 21 to November 4

Beach volleyball: from October 21 to 27Closing Ceremony: November 5

