The possibility of suffering an accident on a flight may be quite low, but this does not mean that incidents do not occur on this transport and precisely, as an example, last weekend, A Delta Air Lines plane lost a tire just before takeoff. This is what is known about it.

Unfortunately, In recent weeks, several air accidents have been reported. that, although they have not resulted in major human tragedies, they have alerted the aviation authorities, just remember the case of the aircraft that lost a door while it was at altitude.

On this occasion A Boeing 757 has become news because it lost its front wheel while waiting on the runway for clearance to take off. With almost 200 people aborted, Delta Air Lines Flight 982 was about to take off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta last Saturday when one of its tires came off and rolled down the runway.

According to the report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was headed to Bogotá, but due to the incident, 272 passengers, in addition to the two pilots and four crew members, had to get off and board a new aircraft to avoid any type of problem. The airline confirmed that the plane had returned to circulation the next day.

Boeing has had problems with its planes

The situation of the tire that came off the plane did not become any worse, however, it is bad news for the Boeing company, one of the main aircraft manufacturers in the world, since It has recently been questioned for some flaws in the design of its aircraft.

The most shocking of these happened a few weeks ago when a panel on an Alaska Airlines flight exploded in mid-flight, causing the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft throughout the United States, in addition to an investigation that is still ongoing.

The compensation offered to passengers on the Alaska Airlines flight Photo: Instagram @alaskaair / Reuters

And not only that, another plane from said company, but in this case a cargo one, was caught on fire over Miami last week.

Various media outlets attempted to communicate directly with Boeing to find out about the new failure that caused the Atlanta plane to lose its front tireHowever, the company redirected the queries to the airline.