The state of Campeche is already preparing for the arrival of cold front No. 42 and the strong “North” effect that this will leave during Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29 on the coasts of this state, in addition to Tabasco, Yucatán and the region of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Due to bad weather conditions that will be caused by the Cold Front Nó, 42 in Campechethe Civil Protection authorities have decided to close sea ports and oil stations.

The “North” effect is expected to cause waves 8 to 10 feet high, northeast-northwest winds of 15 to 20 knots and gusts of up to 30 knots, according to a statement from the Marine Secretarywhich was also disseminated by authorities of Civil protection from Ciudad del Carmen.

The ports that will be closed in Campeche They are “Isla del Carmen Campeche and the oil loading terminals of Cayo Arcas and Yuum Kak Naab for vessels smaller than 500 UAB and vessels larger than 500 UAB, as well as inland navigation,” the statement reads.

I agree with you weather forecasts extended to 96 hours, issued by CONAGUA, the bad weather in Campeche It will be presented during the day and night this Thursday.

For Friday the 29th, the rains and winds that will leave The Cold Front 42 will still cause the “North” effect with wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, during the morning on the coasts of Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roodecreasing during the afternoon.