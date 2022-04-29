An American family turned on the alarms in the main airport from Tel Aviv, in Israel, after airport security agents found a bomb unexploded inside one of his suitcases. .

According to the testimony of those involved, the projectile had been recovered during a visit to the Golan Heights.

It all started during his tour of the plateau located on the border between Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria. In the middle of the crossing, one of the children in the family found an explosive Y decided to keep it as a “memory”.

Then, both he and the rest of his loved ones, went to the airport of Ben Gurion. Once there, and while they were checking in their luggage to access their flight, members of the security team made the terrifying discovery..

An alert was immediately issued for travelers to evacuate the area. The tense moment could be verified through videos on social networks.

The images show people running and even taking cover behind their respective suitcases to try to protect themselves from a possible explosion.

An hour ago, the discovery of a suspicious object at the Ben gurion Tel Aviv Airport caused fear and panic among hundreds of Zionists present at the airport.

As reported by the media ‘The Guardian’, a man had to be hospitalized after suffering serious injuries for trying to flee through a conveyor belt.

After minutes of fear and panic, the authorities in Ben Gurion claimed to have the situation under control.

The family, meanwhile, underwent intense questioning. Once it was verified that it was only a misunderstoodthey were allowed to board their scheduled flight.

Hours later, a photo of the projectile in question was released. The bomb seemed intact, despite the rust on its surface.

It should be remembered that the region was the scene of fierce fighting in the Six Day War of 1967and that there are still artifacts such as land mines and barbed wire scattered around the area.

Syria and Israel

Recently, the local media reported the news of a bombardment that was intercepted, carried out by the israeli military forcesand that it was heading towards Syrian territory.

According to the Syrian agency ‘Sana’, last Wednesday, April 27, the Israeli army launched missiles from the city of Tiberias to points near Damascus, the capital of Syria. These situations have increased fear among citizens.

The Syrian authorities managed to deflect the projectiles.

Fortunately, the Syrian authorities reacted in time to the attack and managed to deflect the projectiles, so no serious damage was caused to the civilian population.

With information from LA NACIÓN / Argentina (GDA)