Strasbourg started the game well. Kevin Gameiro was sent off and the former player of PSG, Sevilla, Atlético Madrid and Valencia, among others, left goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma no chance in the short corner. Without playing great, PSG equalized twenty minutes later with a goal from the swift Kylian Mbappé, who shot the ball through the legs of Matz Sels at high speed.

In the second half, Strasbourg was the better party for a long time, but PSG took the lead somewhat against the ratio. Once again, Mbappé was involved in the goal when he saw Achraf Hakimi free in front of the goal. The defender made no mistake and shot the ball high into the roof of the goal: 1-2. Barely a few minutes later, Mbappé himself made the apparent decision by making his second of the evening. He was assisted in that goal by Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku, who inadvertently gave the ball to the Frenchman and was able to hit himself in the head when he saw the striker storm the goal.