Cybersecurity researchers have detected a new attack technique that uses double mouse clicking to trick users and bypass security protections integrated into web browsers.

This method manipulates the interface of web pages to direct victims to hidden links or buttons that trigger malicious actions, such as downloading malicious programs or stealing credentials. In many cases, cybercriminals mask these threats on legitimate sites to increase the effectiveness of the deception.

Although click-based attacks are not new, the latest research, led by cybersecurity expert Paulos Yibelo, reveals that This approach has evolved. Now, instead of relying on a single click, exploit the interval between the first and second click.

The technique is based on using captchas or pop-up windows that ask the user to double-click. In that short period between both clicks, attackers insert a malicious element which receives the user’s second click, activating the fraudulent action.

According to Yibelo, this tactic It is especially concerning because it requires little interaction from the user and can be applied to both websites and browser extensions. Additionally, it manages to bypass security measures designed to protect against traditional one-click attacks.





“This technique works regardless of the user’s double-click speed,” Yibelo explains in his analysis. Using events like ‘mousedown’ allows the attack to be executed effectively in any scenario.

The researcher warns that This method represents a broad threatgiven that Virtually any website could be vulnerable. Therefore, it recommends keeping systems updated and paying attention to possible signs of manipulation in the interface to reduce the risk of being a victim of this type of attack.

