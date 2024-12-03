How to make a Christmas garland with what you have at home: three ideas

If there is a useful Christmas decoration, it is the garland. These Christmas boas can turn a scruffy tree into a leafy one, decorate a table or brighten up our walls, windows and window sills. Despite the decorative service they provide to our homes, garlands sometimes remain in the background, overshadowed by the colorful Christmas balls or the bright colored lights. While it is true that other decorations are a perfect finishing touch to the decoration of our homes, garlands can provide a good base.

It is possible that you do not have garlands or that those you had have already lost their luster. The good news is that it is not necessary to buy them again, you can make them yourself with what you have at home and without falling into consumerism.

Before starting, make sure you have a series of materials common to almost all crafts that we are going to explain to you:

a coil of rope

Strong thread (color doesn’t matter)

Coffee capsule garland





It is possible that if you have a capsule coffee maker at home you don’t know what to do with the leftovers. Luckily, this holiday season you can give them a new life and turn them into a garland. To do this you will need a punch or some tool that can make holes in the aluminum. In general, coffee capsules are very colorful, so you will have a very cheerful Christmas decoration:

Prepare your coffee capsules: first, you must empty and wash the used capsules of coffee grounds. Next, you must decide how you want the capsules to be to decorate your garland. You can leave them as is, flatten them a little to simulate a circle or mix both options. Pierce the coffee capsules: with a punch, make a hole in the coffee capsules, in an area close to the edge. It should be a hole large enough for a thread to pass through without difficulty. Cut the thread: you must cut a thread slightly longer than desired for your garland. If you think your thread is not strong enough, double the length and fold the thread in half. Incorporate the capsules: pass the coffee capsules through the thread. You can help yourself with a needle if you see it necessary. The more capsules you collect, the thicker your garland will be.

Wool Pom Pom Garland





If you have an unfinished knitting project, you can reuse the wool to make an original Christmas garland. To do this, you will also need a pool churro or similar, a silicone gun and some cardboard, either from a container or from a package that just arrived. You are going to make many wool pompoms that you will later join together to form this garland:

Prepare a cardboard rectangle: you will have to make an incision in this rectangle up to the center on one of its narrowest sides. Please note that the width of this section will determine the size of the pom pom. Turn the wool: around the side of the rectangle that has the incision you will have to make several turns with the pompom. Keep in mind that the thickness of the yarn and the number of turns you make will also determine the size of the pom pom. Knot the wool: when you have made enough turns, you should tie the wool through the slit in the cardboard. Make sure you do it hard. You should be left with a shape that reminds you of an eight. Take out the wool: Now, you just have to carefully remove the wool from the cardboard. Do not break it, as it can be used to make the rest of the pompoms. Trim the yarn: Finally, you just have to trim the sides of the yarn. You will see how the threads will become free and the pompom will take shape. Rub it with your hands and it’s ready.

As you can see, you will have to repeat this step several times, until you have enough pompoms to form a garland. Next, you will only have to attach the pompoms to the pool churro:

Prepare the silicone gun: insert the silicone stick inside the gun and prepare the area where you are going to place it while using it. Make sure it does not come into contact with plastic materials that could melt. You can rest the gun on a piece of cardboard, for example. Glue the pom pom: to coat the pom poms with liquid silicone, remove the hairs from them as much as possible until you reach their core. This is where you should put the hot silicone. Without releasing this part of the pompom, you must adhere it to the pool churro. Press firmly until it sticks. Repeat: glue all the pompoms with the method we explained previously. If you don’t want your garland to be flat, you can stick several pompoms on top of each other to create greater thickness.

garland garland





Let’s suppose that you do have garlands, but they are not as good as the first day. It is possible that they have lost the strands that make them up, or that they do not have the same luster. It may be that, after years of decorating with the same thing, you have grown tired of them. It is common that after years of Christmas shopping, you discover that you have a box full of this decoration, each one a faithful reflection of previous trends and the passage of time. If this is the case, you do not have to throw away any of your garlands or reuse them for a costume. flapper, You can give them a facelift this Christmas. You just have to combine several of them: