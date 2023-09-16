The marriage and divorce of Alena Seredova and Gigi Buffon have caused a lot of discussion. Even now that 10 years have passed and they have both started their lives again. The couple, who married in 2011, met in 2005 and since then it seemed that nothing could separate them. Yet something has changed and the arrival of Ilaria D’Amico has upset the balance in their relationship.

Alena Seredova returned to the story and opened her heart to the pages of Harper’s Bazaar to tell how she discovered the betrayal of her ex-husband Gigi Buffon and how she managed to move forward and believe in love again, that for Alessandro Nasi, the entrepreneur who married this summer.

“I went to the stadium but everyone knew. All the so-called football friends and acquaintances eventually told me that they knew. I stopped hanging out with them,” revealed the model. Alena discovered Gigi Buffon’s betrayal with Ilaria D’Amico while she was listening to some news on the radio and, among these, this alleged flirtation between the then Juventus goalkeeper and the sports journalist was announced.

Only after asking for explanations, Gigi and Alena officially separated and she stopped hanging out with the people who were part of their friendship circle because they had hidden from her what was plain for everyone to see: her husband’s betrayal.