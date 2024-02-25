Spanish singer and composer Alejandro Sanz visited this Saturday one of the 'ground zeros' of the deadly fires that occurred at the beginning of the month caused 133 deaths and destroyed thousands of houses in the region Chilean coastal from Valparaiso and asked “more hands” to help in the reconstruction.

(Also: Emergency in Chile: there are 99 fatalities due to devastating fires | Images).

The singer, who returns to Viña del Mar International Festival After eight years of absence, he wanted to go to Villa Independencia, one of the hills most affected by the flames, where he shared time, experiences, smiles, emotions and hugs with the volunteers of a 'common pot', and gave them help.

Later, on the charred grounds of a Mormon church and with the blackened hill behind him, surrounded by dozens of neighbors, he spoke to journalists.

“We have come here to visit a little of the work they are doing here in the pot, here of course throughout the municipality. And to give this a little visibility, also use the Viña Festival so that what has been done is not forgotten. past here, pso that people collaborate. “We are also going to do what is in our power,” he said.

Alejandro Sanz visits ground zero of the Valparaiso fires and asks for “more hands” for its reconstruction See also Pichetto: "We want a price cap of 160 euros per Mw/h, we are working"

“We are going to collaborate with you to help youbecause in reality you are the true heroes and heroines,” he told the cooks of the aforementioned 'common pot', a community food tradition widespread in the most depressed areas of Chile.

In line with this argument, the Spanish singer urged the rest of the international stars and other artists who from this Sunday until next Friday will animate the Quinta Vergara to join “help this work that is not yet finished.

“Unfortunately it is one of those jobs that will take a long time to be abandoned, because it is a place that has really suffered a lot. That is why I wanted to do the press conference here. Precisely for this reason I think it is much more useful than doing it at the hotel and don't forget of the people who are still here working every day,” he added.

In this sense, Sanz explained that in the few minutes that he was able to spend with those affected, he heard very emotional stories and said that what he wanted was to “give warmth to many people who need it, people who have lost hope, who have no way of face the day to day. “A warmth to the hearts of those people.”

The Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz greets several inhabitants in Villa Independencia, one of the sectors affected by the recent fires in the region, See also Deafness no longer affects only older people: “The average age drops by about ten years”

“Do not leave them alone, always be accompanied by the Chilean people, who I believe have long demonstrated that they are a people that always gives back,” he stated.

Regarding his return to the stage of the oldest song festival in Latin America, Sanz stated that “it is going to be a night of tributes to all these people here, to all the people who in some way have lost a lot here and perhaps it is a “one of the most emotional times I perform at the festival.”

“I hope it serves that purpose, so that we can claim solidarity and rapprochement with our brothers, wherever they are from. It is important that all of us who are at the festival, in some way this festival, serves to help this area and this people and people who are really suffering and having a hard time,” he said.

“I believe a lot in karma and also in giving things back, in being where people need it. Of course, apart from the connection I have with Chile, if I didn't have it so much, I would probably do it too, but being like that, well even more.“where they need volunteers”he concluded before also sending a message of solidarity to those affected by the serious fire in a building in the Spanish city of Valencia.

EFE

Read more news