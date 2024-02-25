Hermosillo, Sonora.- A man was arrested after a police chase that ended in a crash with one man dead and one injured during the early hours of this Sunday in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora.

According to the first data collected by the Sonora Prosecutor's Office, Gary Williams “N”, 20 years old, was driving a Ford Fusion vehiclesilver, when elements of the Municipal Traffic Police detected that was speeding along Juan Bautista Escalante and Olivares boulevards.

The officers stopped him and when the police tried to make contact, The subject fled at high speed.

Minutes later, around 4:16 a.m. this Sunday, the driver crashed into a concrete post on Juan Bautista Escalante and José Alberto Healy Noriega boulevard, in the Manantiales neighborhood; Neighbors came to try to rescue the people trapped inside the vehicle.

Emergency services attended the scene, including firefighters, who put out the flames of the vehicle and They rescued the three men.

Due to the crash, Francisco Alfonso “N” lost his life at the scene, while Luis Alonso “N” suffered injuries, both 20 years old.. Driver Gary Williams “N” was unharmed and was secured by Municipal Transit agents to make it available to the Public Ministry agent.

Personnel from the Sonora Prosecutor's Office integrate the investigation file against Gary Williams “N” for the probable commission of the negligent crime committed for traffic reasons which resulted in the death of Francisco Alfonso “N” and injuries to Luis Alonso “N”

In the next few hours, their judicialization and responsibility will be determined with the corresponding Judge, the Sonora Prosecutor's Office concluded in a statement.