Aware of the concern that he aroused among his thousands of followers after the message he published this weekend on social networks confessing that he is “sad” and “tired”, and that “sometimes” he does not want to “literally not even be”, the Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz wrote a new tweet in the early hours of Tuesday to reveal that, “although the light does not finish arriving”, it seems that he is better. In addition, he took the opportunity to thank the expressions of affection received.

“I had a strong outbreak this weekend and, although the light has not yet finished coming, it seems that a firefly has woken up in my chest”wrote the interpreter of emblematic songs, such as ‘Corazón partío’, ‘When nobody sees me’ and ‘My solitude and I’, on his Twitter account.

Next, Alejandro Sanz thanked the expressions of affection and the support he has received through the networks after making known the fragility of his mental health. “These days I have received a lot of love in different ways and I am very grateful for all of them,” he wrote.

In fact, not only his fans sent the singer words of support when he made his status known, but also well-known figures, such as the Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut CourtoisThey praised his courage to come out and expose his apparent depression: “We like your music and we love the person. You have to be brave to say this, but you know that you help a lot of people. Good luck, you know that at the Bernabéu we are always waiting for you and hopefully we can give you joy”, wrote the athlete.

“On good and bad days, I am here and I love you, friend. It has happened to me too. But that’s what it is. Everything happens and happens… and a person as good as you will never lack an army of friends and people whose lives have been changed by encouraging you and wanting to know you are as good and happy as you deserve to feel and be”, wrote, for her part, the Mexican singer Paty Cantu.

Alejandro Sanz opens up about his mental health in a post on his Twitter account. Photo: Los Angeles Times

He will continue his tour

After speculation about a possible cancellation of the tour that will begin on June 3 in Pamplona (Spain), the artist has made it clear that it is not something that is going through his head at the moment. In his own words, he has said: “With the right help and a little understanding and support at the shows, we’re going to pull it off. Also, I think that locking myself up is not a good idea.”

“Thank you for the warmth. Let’s go for tomorrow, ”she continued. She thanked once again for the flurry of messages of love and support she has received since she went public with her mental health issues. Besides, He gave his followers a few words of hope: “The sun is on its way”. Thus concludes the message for which she has already received innumerable signs of support, including Chenoa and Raquel Perera, her ex-partner.