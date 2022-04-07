Alejandro Sanz He has been characterized as a singer dedicated to his work as an artist; however, the war and political situation that the countries of Ukraine and Russia are going through has seemed really worrying to him and he has not hesitated to express his complete rejection of the measures that the armed groups of sides are opting for.

The Spaniard contacted UNICEF to make his position known. Photo: Alejandro Sanz/Instagram

That is why the interpreter of “Heart Split” participated in an IG Live with Juan Haro, who is a UNICEF spokesman who was removed from the city of Leopolis located in the space that wants to be invaded. In this public communication space, the musician learned about the reality of the infants in this conflict expressed in specific figures that reveal the sad reality of the consequences of a conflict like the one we are witnessing.

In that sense, the singer Alejandro Sanz stated: “These things move the floor for us (…). To desperation are added the shortcomings, the anger, the fear… that series of emotions that together is terrible”. In addition, he noted that “there are no better or worse wars” and that one of the things that prevailed the most to make us aware of the issue was that minors feel that “we are with them, really.”

Since the beginning of the war until now, it is known that among the dead and wounded there are more than one hundred minors, but that is not all, but rather that 60% of all those who are still alive are suffering internal and external displacement. In this way, we have 2.8 million children who have had to migrate from the country seeking asylum in and 2.5 million who were taken to another place within their own jurisdiction. As part of the support, UNICEF representatives have taken matters into their own hands and are sending more than 100 trucks containing more than 1,200 tons of basic necessities such as hygiene kits, medicine kits, educational kits, recreation kits, clothing and more.

Alejandro Sanz reacted to the theme that Resident dedicated to J Balvin

The Spaniard Alejandro Sanz spoke, after the long-awaited theme of the Puerto Rican reggaeton player Residente came to light, where he elaborated in detail to refer to his partner J Balvin, with whom he had an exchange of words via social networks a few months ago.

Alejandro Sanz spoke after a song by Residente and Bizarrap. Photo: Twitter capture

In that sense, the balladeer asserted: “I just saw a murder committed by a pencil.” Along with the phrase he accompanied it with an emoji of the tool he was talking about. Like the singer, many other artists spoke about it in order to express what they felt after said demonstration.

Alejandro Sanz and J Balvin had a problem with La voz México

Among musicians not everything is rosy and friendships are not always formed. The personalities and ways of thinking make each artist get together with other colleagues with whom they have more similar ideas. In this opportunity. We will remember the time that the urban singer J Balvin had a not so pleasant comment for the romantic musician in 2016.

In that year, both were jurors of the musical program La voz México and the Spanish Alejandro Sanz began to sing one of his songs. What caught everyone’s attention was hearing the Colombian question him: “Didn’t the one who sings for you come?”, which he got as a response from the interpreter of “My friend”: “It seems that the dye has penetrated your scalp and it has affected you a little. You, since you don’t even sing, you shouldn’t have anyone to sing for you”.