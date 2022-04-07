Billionaire Warren Buffet bought nearly 121 million shares of computer and printer company HP.

The information, revealed in a filing by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, caused the company’s shares to rise by 10% on Wednesday night (4). At the opening of the New York Stock Exchange, there was a further 14% appreciation in securities trading.

+ Musk’s gamble on Twitter fuels stock frenzy meme

The amount invested by Warren Buffet in the company’s shares, according to the share price yesterday, is US$ 4.2 billion and corresponds to HP’s share of 11.4%.

According to analysts, the growth of the home office and the demand for notebooks and personal computers, the company’s main product, caused a 150% rise in its shares in the last two years and did not go unnoticed by investors.

This is the second news of the week of major investments in companies in the United States.

On Monday (4), the near-trillionaire Elon Musk bought more than 9% of the shares of Twitter for US$ 2.9 billion and with the appreciation of the shares after the announcement of the investment, Musk profited another US$ 780 million.

Warren Buffet, an American mega-investor, is known for his aversion to investing in a technology company. The purchase of the shares of HP, a computer products company, was a surprise in the markets.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat