Alejandro Osorio is the new national road cycling champion, winning this Sunday's competition, which started in Corrales, Boyacá, and ended in the Plaza de Bolívar de Tunjaafter 212 kilometers.

Osorio participated in a long escape and finished his ride in the capital of Boyacá, which left Sergio Huguita with the silver and Egan Bernal with the bronze, in a spectacular race.

Carreron

He was born in the Carmen de Viboral on May 28, 1998 and in youth pedaling he stood out for being a complete rider.

The champion used a time of 4 hours, 53 minutes and 23 seconds, leaving the silver and bronze just four seconds behind.

“My teammates who sacrificed themselves for me and I achieved victory in the end. “I didn't feel good, but they helped me a lot to not give up,” said the champion.

And he added: “I said I had to respond to them. “This is super special for Frank, my brother, who was by my side.”

Alejandro Osorio, the new Colombian road race champion. He's a rider of the Continental team GW Erco Shimano so it's unlikely we'll see the 🇨🇴 jersey this year in Europe. It's the first pro victory of his career. #NationalRuta2024 pic.twitter.com/ook0g0df5A — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) January 28, 2024

The race started fairly calmly, although in the first kilometers there was a breakout by several riders, in which none of the 'capos' of the competition were present.

Men such as Edgar Pinzón, Frank Osorio, Juan Carlos and Róbinson López, Julián Cardona, Alejandro Osorio, Bernardo Suaza, Cristian Muñoz, David Gómez u and Jáder Muñoz, who had a difference of more than six minutes.

With 65 km to go, the World Tour cyclists launched their attack in search of a discount on the leading group. Sergio Higuita, Brandon Rivera, Rigoberto Urán and Egan Bernal were those who moved in the later batch.

At his side, Jhonatan Chaves, Kevin Castillo escaped, who reduced the difference to 4 minutes, while behind Nairo Quintana, Esteban Chaves and others they passed to 4 minutes 35 seconds. There were two laps left.

The difference did not decrease. The leaders had every option to manage the difference and keep Bernal's group at a distance, which could not, despite his great efforts, connect.

In the last lap, Bernal and Higuita were left alone and the leaders took them to the finish line by one minute and 24 seconds.

