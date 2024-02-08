Alejandro Osorio (GW Erco Shimano) won the third stage of the Colombia Tour, which took place this Thursday over 141 kilometers, while Rodrigo Contreras (NU) He is the leading leader of the race. .

Osorio broke the hegemony of the World Tour runners, who after 21 days in the history of this race was the first to obtain a victory belonging to the Continental category.

great triumph

Santiago Gómez (Team Sistecrédito), Bernardo Suaza (Petrolike) and Hernán Gómez (SIDI Ali Unlock) There were three animators from the faction, who had a maximum difference over Tejada's group of more than five minutes.

As the kilometers were devoured, the difference decreased, until 25 km from the end of the day the group launched a strong attack between the favorites.

Alejandro Osorio, the national road champion, and Richard Carapaz, the Ecuadorian who is one of the EF's chips, moved, a movement that the leader himself had to control.

Carapaz was the most interested in disrupting the race, but was controlled by Alexei Lutsenkowho went out to his wheel, while behind the group tried to reach them.

Then, 8 km away, Rigoberto Urán launched himself into the streets of Tunja, but was second by Iván Sosa, Osorio, Rodrigo Contreras (NU), Jhonatan Caicedo and Egan Bernal.

The most beneficiary was Contreras, who was 11 seconds behind in the overall standings, which turned the race 'upside down'.

This Friday, Paipa and Zipaquirá181 kilometers.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel