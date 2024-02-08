NBA | The Utah Jazz shuffled their crew around Lauri Markkanen in the final moments of the transfer window

Three important players have left the Jazz in two days.

Lauri Markkanen the Utah Jazz trade the frontcourt Kelly Olyny too32, and the backfield Ochai Agbajin23, to the Toronto Raptors, reports North American sports media The Athletic and ESPN.

According to sources, Jazz will get the upper hand in the trade Take Otto Porter30, of the back field Kira Lewis22, and next summer's first round booking round – which, admittedly, is probably only at the end of the round.

Olynyk and Agbaji have mainly been substitutes for the Jazz, but still in a significantly larger role than Porter and Lewis in the Raptors.

The most important part of the deals is the booking turn that Jazz gets, with which it aims to build a future championship team around its Finnish number one star Markkanen.

The NBA transfer window ends today, Thursday at 22:00 Finnish time.

On Wednesday was reportedthat the Jazz traded the Italian winger to the Detroit Pistons Simone Fontecchio28, who had established his place in the starting line-up alongside Markkanen.

ESPN reports that the Jazz will get a winger in exchange for Fontecchio by Kevin Knox24, next summer's second round reservation and the rights to the Italian Gabriele to Procida21, who was drafted into the NBA in the summer of 2022 in the second round and plays for Alba Berlin in Germany.

To the future risky transfers threaten the Jazz's late-season prospects, as it has played with its established crew perfectly in recent months.

The Jazz have started their last 20 games with the same five and won 13 of them. In this five, wingers Markkanen and Fontecchio have played as centers John Collins. They have started as rear men Chris Dunn and Collin Sexton.

Jazz's autumn went much worse. In the entire season, it has won 26 matches and lost 26 matches. It is the tenth, or last, place in the Western Conference, which qualifies for the playoffs.

Markkanen has never once in his career been able to play in the actual playoffs.

The Jazz have 30 games left in the regular season.