Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Constanzia have been parents. After nine months of pregnancy, it was this Thursday, December 5 when their son has come into the worlda moment for which a great stir and great expectation has been generated.

For this reason, the couple wanted to go out to meet the media who were at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation hospital center. These days, the reporters who have been on guard since Thursday They have been able to talk to the grandparentsbut until now they had not been able to do it with the couple.

Thus, both have crossed the glass doors to attend to the press. The two have shown themselves complicit, sharing smiles and looks between them. They have also done it without their son, although they have explained that everything has gone well and that they are “very happy.”

Terelu Campos’ daughter has been especially happy. “Super, super happy”, He expressed himself excitedly and looking with emotion at his partner, who hugged him to prevent him from catching cold because the two had gone out to the hospital door without jackets.

“She has been a champion,” Carlo Constanzia stated in relation to the birth that Alejandra experienced: “It was long, but in the end everything turned out well. She is fine, which is the important thing and so is the child,” he added.





The two, unlike on other occasions in which they have been reluctant to speak to the press, have thanked all the reporters who were there and have confirmed again that the little one is called Carlo and they are already very proud of him.

Likewise, Alejandra has confirmed that it was not a natural birth. “It was by cesarean section in the end because it was a very long labor “which ended in a cesarean section, but everything was very good,” he indicated. After these words, the couple returned to the hospital, where she continues to recover at the moment.