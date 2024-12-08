Racing, this time, could not break the negative statistics it had in its visits to Los Cármenes, where it had failed to win any of its previous 12 games. Unlike what happened in Tenerife, Castellón, Zaragoza or Cádiz, this time the ‘curse’ continues for the Verdiblancos, who suffered their first away defeat of the 2024/25 season against Granada CF (3-0). Despite the adverse result, The 600 Cantabrian fans present in the Nasrid capital said goodbye to their fans with applause and encouragement ahead of their next LaLiga Hypermotion match against Sociedad Deportiva Huesca, set in El Sardinero on Sunday the 15th at 6:30 p.m. Field and stands walk hand in hand.

José Alberto scored a practically new 11 compared to the one that beat Sporting in the Campos in the second Cup tie just 72 hours ago -only Pablo Rodríguez repeated in the midfielder- and when practically the entire audience had not settled in the stands, the Andalusians sent a ball to the right post of Ezkieta’s goal. It was the first warning from Granada CF, who on the 20th scored the 1-0 through Villar. The goal conceded was not the only bad news of the first act, because after half an hour Aldasoro had to leave his place to Maguette due to injury. The Gipuzkoan midfielder had previously received a blow to his left calf that prevented him from continuing on the field of play – the referee did not see the infringement – and which caused him, in the second act, to access the bench aided by two crutches.

At half-time Arana entered the field, but the match did not change much and the blue and white team scored the second in an action in which the racing players claimed a prior hand. Uzuni’s goal went up the scoreboard in the 53rd minute, shortly after Ezkieta’s crossbar repelled another Andalusian ball and Andrés and Arana had a double opportunity to have closed the gap on the scoreboard, but Luca avoided the Andalusian’s first shot and the second , from the canary, narrowly missed out. José Alberto, in the 55th minute, made another move and brought on Javi Castro and Jeremy to try to find solutions and more presence in attack. The green and white, at times, managed to have more of the ball, but in one against Uzuni they made it 3-0.

SELF-CRITICISM

José Alberto, visibly angry, assured that his team had played “the worst game of the season” in Granada and explained that “we have to be self-critical. We haven’t been good at all, we haven’t lived up to the fans who have come to Los Cármenes. If anyone thinks that we have achieved something at this point even though we are leaders, it is because they do not know this category.” The green and white coach also lamented Aldasoro’s injury and said he did not understand “why he has not entered the VAR when it is a serious rough play action with a very strong blow at the level of the calf.”

TECHNICAL SHEET

Granada CF: Luca, Rubén, Brau, Insua, Hongla, Villar (Sergio Ruiz, 70), Uzuni (Siren Diao, 88), Tsitaishvili (Jozwiak, 80), Reinier (Weissman, 70), Williams and Rodelas (Trigueros, 80 ).

Racing: Ezkieta, Michelin (Mantilla, 83), Manu Hernando, Javi Montero (Javi Castro, 55), Mario García; Aldasoro (Maguette, 30), Unai Vencedor, Andrés, Vicente, Pablo Rodríguez (Jeremy, 55); Karrikaburu (Arana, 46).

Referee: Pérez Hernández (Madrid). He admonished the locals Williams, Insua, Hongla, Reinier, Fran Escribá (coach) and Tsitaishvili, as well as the green and white Aldasoro, Arana and José Alberto (coach).

Goals: 1-0. Minute 22. Villar; 2-0. Minute 53. Uzuni; 3-0. Minute 76. Uzuni.

Incidents: eighteenth matchday of LaLiga Hypermotion 2024/25. The Carmens. Playing field in good condition. 16,345 spectators, among whom there were 600 racing players.