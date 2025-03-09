The CN Sant Andreu, the newcomer to the select club of the greats of the Spanish female water polo, has taken the measure to the hegemonic Astralpool CN Sabadell. At least in the Queen’s Cup, competition in which the Barcelona have conquered the last two editions against the Valleles. In the last final, played in the Son Hugo de Palma de Mallorca pool, Sant Andreu won by a spectacular 17-13.

A triumph, first of the year against Sabadell (in the league they lost at home on the first day), built in the last quarter in which Sant Andreu turned the scoreboard with a superb 6-1.

It is the third title of the season achieved by the players led by Javi Aznar, after conquering the Spanish Super Cup (against Mataró) and the Catalunya Cup (against Terrassa).

A VALLESANO DOMAIN

Sabadell began to put on the final with a resounding 3-6 … but Sant Andreu cut with the 4-3 of the second quarter

In the final, in the presence of Queen Letizia, Sabadell started strong with a 3-6 partial with two goals from Bea Ortiz, the best player in the world of 2024 by the World Aquatics.

However, CN Sant Andreu did not fall apart, calm and better defense was prescribed, and cut the distance with a partial of 3-0 in the second quarter, with a bit of Nona Pérez before his exequipo, Paula Crespí and Paula Camus, who put the 6-6. The Sabadell was distanced again with goals from Bea Ortiz and Rita Keszthelyi (6-8) and readjusted the Crespí score to go to rest with a 7-8.

Spectacular ultimate quarter

After 4-4 of the third quarter, Sant Andreu crushed in the last 8 minutes with a 6-1 brutal

Extreme equality was imposed in the third quarter (4-4), in a continuum he takes and daches with prominence for Paula Crespí, which scored his third goal (the 9-9). Although Sabadell accelerated with a 0-2 with goals from Paula Leitón and Irene González, who neutralized Queralt Anton and Ariadna Ruiz (11-11). Van de Kraats returned the advantage to Sabadell in the absence of a minute (11-12) and CN Sant Andreu could go to the last quarter with a tie, but the Dutch porter Laura Aarts guessed the intention of Elena Ruiz in a penalty in the absence of 38 seconds. It would be the last stop of the International of the Netherlands, which did not stop a launch in the final sleeve.

The last 8 minutes started with Vallesana advantage (11-12), which the CN Sant Andreu soon turned with a 2-0 of Crespí and Ari Ruiz (13-12). From there the Barcelona team was dismembered, which ate the leader of the League and King of Europe with a partial 6-1 in the last quarter.

Paula Camus put on 14-12, Elena Ruiz premiered with 15-12 in the absence of 4 minutes. He cut distances Irene González, but Sant Andreu did not worry and assaulted the final blow with the 16-13 of Marina Cordobés and the final 17-13 of Nona Pérez. The little revenge of the two players who finished off their exequipo, which opened the exit door.

The best

Martina Terré, best goalkeeper, and Paula Crespí, MVP of the tournament

The International Paula Crespí, with her four decisive goals, was designated MVP of the final. He received the trophy from Queen Letizia. Like his partner Martina Terré, awarded as the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Queen Letizia congratulates Paula Crespí, distinguished as MVP of the Cup Rfen

Technical file

Sant Andreu, 17 – Astralpool CN Sabadell, 13

CN Sant Andreu: Natasha Trojan, Queralt Anton (1), Roline Martina, Ariadna Ruiz (5), Gisel.La Farre, Nona Pérez (2), Marina Cordobés (2), Alba Muñoz, Paula Crespí (4), Elena Ruiz (1), María Palacio, Paula Camus (2) and Martina Terre.

Astrapool CN Sabadell: Laura Aarts, Matilde Ortiz, Paula Leiton (2), Beatriz Ortiz (3), Van de Kraats (1), Rita Keszthelyi (3), Irene González (3), Irene Casado, Sofía Giustini (1), Bruna Dot I Hidalgo, Paula Carrasco, Ona Jurado, Mar Carrasco.

Referees: David Gómez, Jaume Teixidó, Marta Cabanas and Xavier Guardia.

Pool: Municipal de Son Hugo, Palma de Mallorca, before 600 spectators.