Alejandra Baigorria He was always characterized as an altruistic character. This time, “Rubia de Gamarra” did not hesitate to help a runner who came from the city of Arequipa to compete in the 21k race that was organized today in Lima. The businesswoman helped Octavio Chiri Shaman taking him to a popular shoe store to choose the best sports equipment. The influencer paid the amount that these cost. “Always grab the podium! But he runs with shoes that are not adequate because he has no resources”, Baigorria asserted.

After the purchase, octavio He couldn’t help but be moved by the ex-combatant’s gift and thanked her for the noble gesture she had. “Thanks God; Thank you, Manuel Martínez Bravo, Alejandra Baigorria, for giving me those beautiful shoes. May God always bless you! ”, The athlete subscribed on his social networks.