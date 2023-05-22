Decisive striker’s brace at Auxerre: Lens now six points behind with two games to go

Mbappé does everything, now the gravitational center of a PSG who tonight is unofficially champion of France, for the eleventh time, as first since the first day. Two records that are not enough to make one forget a still disappointing season in Europe, with the early exit from the Champions League, in the round of 16, as in the French cup. The balance is negative and the emir’s club intends to look to the future by betting everything on Mbappé, tonight in Auxerre who scored two goals (1-2) which allow him to extend the scorer’s table (28) and improve that goal difference (+ 16) on Lens, trailing by six points, with six matches remaining. Thanks also to Donnarumma’s parades.

MORTGAGE — In short, a collapse in the last 180′ of the season would be needed to overturn everything. Unlikely, if not impossible. Even if Lens, who came out with three points from the field of Lorient (1-3), mortgaged the second place which is worth the direct qualification in the Champions League, at the expense of Marseille, detached by five lengths after the defeat against Lille (2- 1). Mbappé decided to get his hands on the “scudetto” with two goals from him in the space of two minutes. Already in the 6th minute, making the unfortunate Hein dance in the area, before placing at the crossroads. And then in the 8th minute with a powerful jab from the edge. An advantage administered by the PSG which, however, as usual allowed the opponent on duty, of a lower rank and fighting for salvation, to become dangerous all the same. See also Cagliari runs for cover: Lovato arrives on loan from Atalanta

PARADES — In fact, it took the best Donnarumma to avoid getting into trouble. The blue lifted a shot by Hein (27′) for a corner and then also the more insidious one by Da Costa at the near post (43′), saved in the intermezzo by the crossbar, overpowered by Raveloson (38′). The same trend in the second half: in the 4th minute another crucial save on Hein, but then Sinayoko found the flaw, taking advantage of a long postponement by the Inter player on loan Radu, finishing with a diagonal left shot, slipped under the arms of the former AC Milan player . But not in the 30th minute when Donnarumma closed again on a close shot from Hein, thus sealing off the success that is worth the title. At least unofficial, but no less painful.

May 21, 2023

