Sergio Baigorria and his daughter Alejandra Baigorria they broke up on the set of “Send who sends” after remembering the family difficulties that they had to live throughout their lives.

They lived a difficult moment Alejandra Baigorria and his father on the set of “Send who sends.” The reality girl and her father were guests on the Maria Pia Copello. The driver asked them if they would apologize to each other. Through tears, the “This is war” participant said: “I apologize if I was ever very harsh, if I ever distanced myself from everyone, but these are moments in life that one needs. I promise that I will never leave you again in life.

Sergio Baigorria He took the microphone and was sorry: “I would have liked to give my daughter a family and be together forever,” he exclaimed. “I am grateful because yesterday, on my father’s birthday, my mother was present and that was very important, because I have never seen them together,” said the businesswoman. “Give advice to people who go through this: the ones who suffer the most are the children,” she added.