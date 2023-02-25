Sunday, February 26, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday, February 25

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Saturday, February 25


Colombian soccer, NBA, Premier League, Serie A.

WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: Primera B. Quindío vs. Strength
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Junior vs. Equity
6:10 p.m.: Jaguars vs. Pereira
8:20 p.m.: America vs. Envigado

ESPN
8 am: Spanish soccer, Spanish vs. Majorca
10 am: England football, Leicester vs. Arsenal
12.30 p.m.: Bournemounth vs. Manchester City
7:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Vélez vs. Mouth

DIRECTV
10:15 p.m.: Spanish soccer, Cádiz vs. Vallecano Ray
12:30 p.m.: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
3 p.m.: Valencia vs. Real society

espn 2
12 m.: Italian soccer, Empoli vs. Naples

STAR+
9:30 am: German soccer, Leipzig vs. eintracht
10 am: England football, West Ham vs. nottingamh
10 a.m.: Everton vs. astonville
10 a.m.: Leeds vs. southampton
2:45 p.m.: Italian soccer, Lecce vs. Sassuolo
2:45 p.m.: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

TYC
5.15 pm: Argentine soccer, Talleres vs. Platense

ESPN 3
8:30 p.m.: NBA, Philadelphia vs. Boston

