US Secretary of State stated that the government is negotiating with Israel measures to minimize harm to civilians

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said on Friday (10.Nov.2023) that many Palestinians have already been killed in the conflict between Israel and the extremist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Blinken stated that the US government is negotiating with Israel measures to minimize harm to civilians, but did not detail what measures were being taken.

Speaking to journalists in New Delhi, the capital of India, the US secretary praised the Israelis for the 4-hour ceasefire, which will be used to evacuate civilians.

“We want to do everything possible to prevent harm to them and maximize the assistance that reaches them”declared Blinken.

According to Al Jazeera (state channel run by the government of the Qatari monarchy, which broadcasts news 24 hours a day in English), the war has already left at least 12,666 people dead, 11,261 Palestinians and 1,405 Israelis.