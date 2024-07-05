Club Deportivo Guadalajara did not take the departure of the sports director of Fernando Hierrobecause at this point, just a few hours away from their presentation in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, they are still looking for reinforcements to shore up the squad. Fernando Gago which will have a lot of activity between the local tournament and the Leagues Cup 2024.
The red and white team failed in its attempt to reinforce its midfield with Orbelin Pineda, Luis Romoamong other elements and as if that were not enough, in the last hours according to information from the section Barra Brava of The Universal SportsDeportivo Toluca aims to sign Fernando ‘Bear’ Gonzalez.
However, despite the Red Devils’ interest in reinforcing their defensive zone with the experienced midfielder, the same source revealed that they are unlikely to release their player, at least until they find a quality reinforcement in that position.
He ‘Bear‘It’s been two years since he arrived at Verde Valle from Rayos de Necaxa, since then he has been part of 84 commitments with the Rebaño Sagrado and currently his value on the market according to Transfermartk is 1.50 million euros.
The Guadalajara team will make its debut in the 2024 Apertura Tournament on Matchday 1 from the Akron Stadium this Saturday, July 6 at 7:00 p.m. and will face the scarlet team.
