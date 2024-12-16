About 200 Barcelona cleaning service workers protest during mediation to avoid a strike

About 200 workers from Barcelona’s garbage collection and cleaning service protested this Monday morning in front of the doors of the Department of Work, where mediation is being carried out to avoid the strike announced for December 22.

Protesters have blocked several streets in the city center and burned a container while demanding better wages. The UGT has called for a strike between 10 p.m. on December 22 and until the same time on Christmas Day.

The strike has been called to achieve improvements in salaries and working conditions, as well as to denounce the “stagnation” in the negotiations of the agreement. UGT has also warned of the “serious consequences” that the action may cause for public health and safety and calls for the “active involvement” of the Barcelona city council.

The union has warned that the strike could be “especially worrying” during Christmas, when the increase in waste is “significant” and the streets can become a “focus of health problems if action is not taken quickly.”

UGT has warned that the workforce “will not accept another year” without salary increases, especially in a context of inflation like the current one.