Aldo Montano was not in the studio yesterday at Big Brother Vip. The chair he was supposed to occupy remained empty and many noticed his absence. To tell the truth, it is not the first episode that Aldo has skipped since he left the house. For the past few weeks he had been in Russia with his wife Olga to celebrate Christmas. But this time it has nothing to do with his absence. Its absence is due to other problems that can be easily understood in this historical period.

Aldo Montano was not in the studio because he was in quarantine due to the positivity of his wife al COVID-19. It was he himself who gave the news on social media.

“Unfortunately I won’t be on the show tonight with all of you. My wife has Covid, so I am separated from her and I have to respect ten days of quarantine. Hoping it doesn’t reach me too “ – he said.

Source: web

So Aldo Montano is not positive for the virus but having obviously had close contacts with his wife who tested positive, he must do the usual 10 days of quarantine in the hope that he too becomes positive. Aldo wanted to reassure all his fans by promising to update them on the evolution of the situation and to return to the studio as soon as possible.

The former contestant also showed off her new haircut on Instagram and hopes to be able to show it off live as soon as possible. Aldo Montano was one of the most popular competitors of this edition. In fact, he was never officially eliminated as he decided to leave the house after 3 months, thus giving up the stay.

“The decision is irrevocable, I am always straight in my choices. I was scheduled to do a 3-month program, we athletes think about goals and that was the goal. So much for the fact that at home I have two children and a wife waiting for me”- he said before leaving the program.