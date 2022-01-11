In light of the current conditions in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has pledged to support and support all Kazakh tourists who are currently unable to leave the emirate to return to their homeland due to problems related to flights. The authority provided comprehensive accommodation that included food, drink and other amenities in the current hotels for visitors so that conditions in their countries would improve and they could return.

In this context, Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority expresses its deep sympathy to the people of Kazakhstan, especially those who have not been able to return to their country. As the well-being and safety of our valued visitors is always at the top of our list of priorities during During these difficult times, we were keen to provide all possible forms of support to them so that they can return to their country safely.”



