Men Russia, the defending Olympic champion in hockey, announced its team for next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics puck tournament on Sunday.

The team, made up entirely of players playing in the KHL League, has seven players who were four years ago in Pyeongchang to win Olympic gold. One of them is Vadim Shipachov, which is the top spot in the KHL League. Former NHL players in the group include Vyacheslav Voinov, Artem Anisimov and Nikita Nesterov.

“On paper, they probably have the strongest team in the Olympics. That doesn’t mean, however, that they would just march on that Olympic gold without difficulty. Some other countries have good teams and they are bringing difficulties to Russia, ” Marco Sturm thought TSN channel published in the story of the news agency AP.

Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Denmark will play in the Olympics in the same starting group with Russia.