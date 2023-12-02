The marriage between Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos came to an end after a controversial ampay by the presenter Magaly Medinain which the television host was seen sharing kisses with model Fiorella Retiz in 2022. However, despite their separation, both worked together again in the novel ‘Perdóname’ by America Televisionwhich generated numerous criticisms.

Now, the fictional series is about to end and, in one of its last scenes, Aldo Miyashiro’s character, Lito, cheats on his partner with another woman. This event was used by the presenter to ensure that the producer of the soap opera had recreated the ampay between the host of ‘La banda del Chino’ and Retiz, all with the aim of increasing the rating.

What did Magaly Medina say about Aldo Miyashiro’s infidelity scene in ‘Perdóname’?

“Aldo Miyashiro said when he started the novel that he was never going to use real life for this soap opera. Yes, of course, that’s what it said at the beginning; However, in desperation, in these last chapters, before they take it off the air, they have now recreated even the ampay,” he said at first.

“How come that wasn’t fiction? Like that was an illusion. It is not fiction or illusion, that is reality, it is identical. The ampay, as we present it, until the scene where they present him with a telephone so that he can see the ampay, is more or less similar to the images that we took of him”indicated the controversial show host.

What was Magaly Medina’s opinion about the novel ‘Perdóname’?

“‘Forgive me’ was born as a failure, it was born badly, for the points it makes for América, which is the natural leader of the ratings on Peruvian TV, it is nothing,” The famous ‘Urraca’ spoke about the novel starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos.

