bThe victim of a knife attack in Paris was a young German tourist. The perpetrator attacked a foreign tourist couple, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told journalists at the scene of the attack on Sunday night. “A German tourist who was born in the Philippines died from the stabs.” His companion remained physically unharmed, but suffered a shock. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the victim was born in 1999.

The assassin killed the German with a knife on Saturday evening near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. According to Darmanin, he also injured a Frenchman in his 60s and a foreign tourist with a hammer. The interior minister did not disclose the nationality of the injured tourist.

According to police sources, the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) during the attack, as reported by the AFP news agency. The Frenchman, born in 1997, was arrested and the national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office took over the investigation.

According to Interior Minister Darmanin, the attacker had a criminal record. He was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for planning another attack. Police circles had previously said that the alleged perpetrator, who was born in France, suffered from psychological problems and was known as a radical Islamist. He stated that he could not bear the fact that Muslims were being killed in the world.