Aldo Miyashiro news was made this Tuesday, April 19, after the program “Magaly TV la firma” presented images of him kissing Fiorella Retiz, former reporter of his program and part of the team of his new sports project “eleven males”.

According to the videos, monitoring and data presented by Magaly Medina, The television host arrived in the country yesterday, Monday, April 18, after a trip of about ten days with his wife, Erika Villalobos, and their children, and just hours later, he was captured in an apartment in Surco with Retiz, the also driver Oscar del Portal and another of his former employees, Fiorella Mendez.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Fiorella Retiz, a former América TV reporter who appears on ampay with Aldo Miyashiro?

The show host hinted that the couple, with 17 years of romance, is not estranged or that they would have marital problems. “They just came from a trip to Europe, a ten-day family trip, they just arrived yesterday (…) that is, we cannot say that they were separated or had some problems, “he argued.

Medina Vela showed on the screen a photograph that would correspond to one of the children of the marriage, in which he is seen on a tour at the Camp Nou Stadium, of FC Barcelona, ​​as part of the trip undertaken between the 8th and 18th of this month.

YOU CAN SEE: Fiorella Méndez denies having spent the night with Óscar del Portal: “Nothing to do”

“… they spent 10 days walking, taking vacations and suddenly he arrives, goes to his soccer game, and the revelry that broke out afterwards,” questioned the journalist.

“No one forces them to disrespect their marriage, their partner or themselves, no one forces them, I think every adult person knows that if they fail in their commitment, then the consequences will be these,” said the communicator.