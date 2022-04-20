Moderna said its modified booster vaccine, designed to target two strains of coronavirus, generated a strong immune response against several mutants of concern, including omicron.

The redesigned Moderna vaccine, classified as “bivalent,” combines a beta-variant vaccine with the original vaccine formulation in a single dose.

The company explained that the modified dose appears to provide stronger protection against the virus than its current booster, which is still designed to target the original form of the coronavirus that was identified in late 2019, according to NBC News.

And “Moderna” indicated that its findings on the bivalent beta vaccine provide indications that the bivalent Omicron vaccine will also work well, because “Beta” has some of the mutations that were also seen in Omicron.

Moderna is testing modified booster doses that can be distributed next fall, when immunity from previous vaccination doses is likely to begin to decline, and corona cases are expected to rise.

Among the doses, Moderna is testing a bivalent vaccine that combines Omicron’s own vaccine with its original vaccine.