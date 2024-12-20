In a duel of completely opposite dynamics, the Grizzlies surpassed the Warriors at home by a blushing 144-93. The Memphis team entrusted itself to a meteoric Aldama, who achieved his eighth double-double of the season with a score of 21 points, 14 rebounds captured and four assists distributed, in addition to achieving two steals and a block in less than 25 minutes. The Canarian averages 15 points in the eight games he has played this season.

Those coached by Taylor Jenkins are second in the Western Conference at 19-9 with a total of 12 wins in their last 15 games. On the other hand, the San Francisco team has nine losses in 11 games and its record on the course is 14-12.

In the Tennessee team, Jake Laravia (19 points and six rebounds), Jaren Jackson Jr. (17 points, six rebounds and six assists) and Desmond Bane (15 points and seven assists) also grew. On the Californian team, Curry was unrecognizable with two points (on free throws), on par with Dennis Schroder with five points in his debut. The best of the squad led by Steve Kerr were Brandin Podziemski (21 points) and Andrew Wiggins (19 points).

On the other hand, Jordi Fernández’s Nets won at home against the Raptors 94-101 with a great team game. Cameron Johnson was decisive in Brooklyn with a performance of 33 points, ten rebounds and six assists, well accompanied by Ben Simmons (12 points and seven assists), Shake Milton (12 points) and Noah Clowney (11 points and nine rebounds).

In the Toronto franchise, Ochai Agbaji (20 points), Gradey Dick (19 points and six rebounds) and Scottie Barnes (19 points and six assists) stood out.

In an agonizing battle that was decided in overtime, the Spurs imposed their law in San Antonio against the Hawks by 133-126 with a stellar Wembanyama, who led with 42 points, six rebounds and five assists. In the Texan team, Devin Vassell (23 points) and Jeremy Sochan (20 points and eight rebounds) were also essential to achieving the victory. The double-doubles of Trae Young (23 points and 16 assists) and Larry Nance Jr. (21 points and 13 rebounds) were not worth it in Atlanta.

In Boston, the Celtics fell to the Bulls in Chicago 108-117. What was offered by Jayson Tatum (31 points and ten rebounds), Kristaps Porzingis (20 points and eight rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (19 points), top figures of the duel on the part of those from Massachusetts, was not enough. Zach LaVine (36 points), Nikola Vucevic (17 points and eight rebounds) and Ayo Dosunmu (16 points and 14 rebounds) led the Illinois team.

Traveling to Sacramento, the Lakers beat the Kings 100-113. Austin Reaves added 25 points and LeBron 19, with the big star being Anthony Davis (21 points and 18 rebounds). For Mike Brown’s students, Sabonis (18 points and 12 rebounds), De’Aaron Fox (26 points) and Malik Monk (17 points) stood out.

