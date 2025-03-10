03/10/2025



Updated at 10: 13h.





Paris fashion week presents these days the new collections of Autumn/winter 2025-2026 of the most exclusive firms in the city of the lights with a cast of assistants full of known faces. Even the French capital has moved many famous fashion lovers to enjoy the new brand proposals such as Lacoste, Balenciaga or Coperni, Some of those in charge of parading during the weekend. From María Pombo show of Victoria Beckham to Ester Expósito in Vivienne Westwood, Nieves Álvarez in ELIEE SAAB either Georgina Rodríguez and Úrsula Corberó In a casual Coperni.

Ester Expósito in Vivienne Westwood

The Spanish was one of the most anticipated faces in the parade of Vivien Westwood And as always did not disappoint in a ‘total look’ of the brand composed of a red paint mini dress, with wide straps, crowded body and asymmetric fluid skirt. He combined it with red booties with platform and black sunglasses.

Georgina Rodríguez

Georgina Rodríguez’s looks in Paris

Gtres



The show of Copernia visit to the Parisian boutique of Hermes or the ‘front row’ of Saint Sernin and ELIE SAAB They have been some of the public appearances that Georgina has made in the city of the lights. With several styles of styling, their looks have not gone unnoticed, always thought and designed to the millimeter.

María Pombo in Victoria Beckham

The businesswoman and creator of content has also been these days in Paris, where appropriate to attend the media parade of Victoria Beckham. For the occasion, Maria opted for a style styling Hollywood diva with one of the most striking dresses of the firm. María Pombo He shared in his networks the look chosen for the occasion with a satin white dress.









Nieves Álvarez in Eliee Saab

Nieves Álvarez, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl and Kelly Rutherford at the Eliee Saab parade

Gtres



The parade of ELIEE SAAB It has been another of the great moments on the agenda of the Parisian Fashion Week. The Spanish Nieves Álvarez He did not want to miss the appointment and chose for the occasion a set in the most daring green with crochet pants and blouse with a sink. Olivia Palermo next to her husband Johannes Huebl or the actress Kelly Rutherfordwere other faces known in the first row of the ‘show’.