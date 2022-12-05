Commission will analyze proposal that removes the Brazil Aid from the spending ceiling; Senate plenary must vote on text in the 4th

The president of the CCJ (Commission for Constitution, Justice and Citizenship), Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), called a session on Tuesday (6.Dec.2022) to analyze the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that removes the Brazil Aid from the spending ceiling. Congressman nominated Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG) to report the text.

On Wednesday (Dec 7), the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), intends to vote on the text in plenary🇧🇷

The expectation is that the text presented will allow the future government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) spend up to BRL 128 billion annually outside the spending cap from 2023 to fulfill campaign promises🇧🇷

The PEC prepared to release this expense stipulates, in its original text, up to R$ 198 billion for 4 years. There would be R$ 105 billion to keep outside the spending ceiling, the total cost of the Brazil Aid (R$ 600 per month for 21 million beneficiaries), and another R$ 23 billion that would be released if there is an increase in revenue in 2023, which today it is taken for granted.

The new proposal was presented by Pacheco, Alcolumbre, and Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), Budget rapporteur and Lula’s ally.

The meeting was held at the official residence of the Presidency of the Chamber. Also present were Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and the leader of União Brasil in Casa Baixa, Elmar Nascimento (BA).