Since Morrigan Aensland came out in darkstalkers He gained such fame that he ended up becoming one of Capcom’s most popular characters, to the point of appearing in other games, official products, and even fan art and cosplay.

In the case of the latter, most interpretations of her are based on her appearances in the three main games of her own series. But she also has other variants.

One of the best known is when she wears a nurse outfit, which does not come from a game of darkstalkers. Actually, it comes from a curious fighting title known as Super Gem Fighter: Mini Mix.

The latter came out years ago in the arcades and currently comes in the compilation known as Capcom Fighting Collection. This brings together characters from series like darkstalkers, Street Fighter Y Red Earth.

Only that it shows them chibi or super-deformed style. This is how this succubus appears with this suit, which has served as inspiration not only for figures and other items but even comics.

Like the one that appears at the beginning of this note on a cover of a comic made by the artist Genzoman. This Morrigan Aensland alternate look has been gaining popularity of late and there are more than one similar cosplay out there.

Morrigan Aensland in a nurse cosplay by Puchys Love

The Morrigan Aensland cosplay from darkstalkers What we share with you on this occasion is a contribution from cosplayer Puchys Love (@puchyslove).

Apparently this Morrigan nurse costume, which comes in black when the original is white, has gained popularity among cosplayers.

This one shares similar elements with others, such as the blue-green wig that recreates the hair of this succubus, as well as the winged headdress.

This costume also includes a pair of black tights and shoes. What is missing from this cosplay are the syringes; It’s a shame, as it’s something associated with this Morrigan variant.

He even usually carries a giant with which he finishes off his opponents. At least the cosplayer sought to spice up her interpretation a bit by adding a few skulls, which appear in a figure inspired by the appearance of this succubus.

We leave you another photo of Puchys Love with a more traditional cosplay. In addition to darkstalkers We have more video game information at EarthGamer.