Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/09/2023 – 18:12

The acting president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said, this Saturday, the 9th, that the number of municipalities in a state of public calamity affected by the cyclone in Rio Grande do Sul should increase from 83 to 87. Alckmin will travel tomorrow, the 10th, to State to visit affected cities and meet with Gaucho authorities, such as governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB).

Alckmin also reinforced that registered municipalities will receive resources to help the homeless population. The calculation considers up to R$800 per person affected, transferred to city halls. “It’s R$800 per person. It’s not for the person, it’s for the city hall. You calculate how many are homeless and then transfer the money to the city hall through the register of municipalities experiencing calamity. There are 83 municipalities, but it should increase to 87”, said Alckmin in an interview with Brasil Urgente, from Band.

The acting president also highlighted that, in addition to aid for the homeless, the federal government implements and studies other measures, including reconstruction of cities. “The bridge has fallen, the road has been blocked, the connection has been blocked, the BR 101 itself has the bridge closed. And prepare ourselves for the issues of climate change”, said Alckmin, also remembering the installation of a field hospital in the city of Roca Sales.