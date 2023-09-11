Mezzanego – Beautiful, many and healthy. The weather is acting up, some crops are in difficulty, but the hazelnut season seems extremely propitious. The harvest has begun and all the sensations are positive both in terms of quality and quantity: «For now we are at 15 quintals, but we are only at the beginning. Final estimates? It’s not easy to say, but the 100 quintal target is possible. We didn’t even manage to do it in 2021 which was a lucky year.” To say it is Mario Twelve, president of the rural agricultural cooperative Isola di Borgonovo which is, in fact, the collection center for what the various hazelnut groves produce: «A year with two faces – he explains -. If for the olives it certainly cannot be said that it was the best, for the hazelnuts it is exactly the opposite. There was a nice flowering, followed by a good ligation. Then came the July rain. It wasn’t abundant, but for a plant that is still wild, no matter how well looked after, it was more than enough. The shell was already hard at that point and it was no longer possible for the bugs to penetrate it.”

The excellent season contrasts with the previous one which ended with a harvest of around 15 quintals (80 quintals in 2021). This time, however, it is different with hazelnuts which continue to gather support. Demand is greater than supply, but the recovery of hazelnut groves is growing in quantity and quality. «The funds for the recovery of these territories that were made available by Gal Verdemare Liguria were quickly exhausted – he says Twelve -. The success of the Gal initiative was also a strong signal to the authorities: people confirmed their interest in these operations and the hope is that further funding may arrive. Meanwhile we have recovered 6 hectares in Mezzanego. It’s not much, but in the meantime it’s a small step while we wait for others to be taken.”

Quantity, but also quality. The cooperative and Piero Barbieri, owner of the pastry shop and bakery of the same name in Chiavari, have decided to focus on organic by starting the conversion (which will end in three years) of one and a half hectares of hazelnut grove. «Barbieri is the largest transformer we work with, but there are also other local companies such as, for example, Rossignotti in Sestri Levante and Macera in Borzonasca who have long focused on this product by creating desserts and creams. Then there are also several restaurants that work with Misto Chiavari. Interest is growing. The local hazelnut is a niche product, but of the highest quality. It costs a little more than traditional hazelnuts, but processors are willing to pay better for it because the public then appreciates it.”

The sector, therefore, is lively even if there are some discordant notes. «There is no manpower for harvesting – he closes Twelve -. Young people don’t seem interested, the old producers remain, but time passes, too bad. We pay 3 and a half euros per kilo for hazelnuts harvested in shell. It doesn’t seem like much, but in reality in half a day of work you can bring home some money, perhaps useful for kids who are studying. For now we have recorded a lot of coldness. But we will try to increase the enthusiasm here too.”