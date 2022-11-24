Government transition team accompanies the team’s debut in the World Cup at CCBB; Randolfe and Eliziane Gama go from 2 to 0 in the pool

The President-elect’s Government Transition Team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), organized an event at the CCBB (Centro Cultural do Banco do Brasil), in Brasília, to accompany the debut of the Brazilian football team in the World Cup in Qatar, against the Serbian team.

Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannthe senators Randolph Rodrigues (AP-Network) and Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), and federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) are the members of the team that watches the match alongside journalists.

Before the confrontation began, a list was circulated among those present. And the “Transition Ball”🇧🇷 The notebook with the list passed from hand to hand. Each one left his name and guess for the result of the game. Alckmin and Gleisi think that the Brazilian team wins by 2 to 1. Randolfe and Eliziane are more optimistic: 2 to 0.

Read the predictions of 59 people in the two images below:



Murilo Fagundes/Poder360 – 24.Nov.2022