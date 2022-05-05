Carlos Alcaraz is enjoying himself at the Mutua Madrid Open. The Murcian is noticeable, both on and off the track. Today, after beating Cameron Norrie in three sets, Carlitos celebrated his 19th anniversary singing “Happy Birthday” with the Manolo Santana audience. A cake was added to the celebration with which Alcaraz was photographed, who is already thinking about tomorrow’s match against Rafa Nadal.

Birthday: “First of all, good night and thank you very much to everyone. I feel very lucky to be able to live these moments. Last year I celebrated my birthday here with a defeat, today, on the other hand, happy to have been able to win. I feel very lucky to hear “happy birthday” after winning”.

Cameron Norry: “Everyone knows Norrie, he has an uncomfortable game, he fights until the last ball. To win a point you have to hit four very good shots. You had to fight and run more than him, play more aggressive than him.”

Play day or night: “Having seen what I saw in these two night sessions, I don’t know what to tell you… But during the day it’s better for me, because the ball bounces more and because you wait less time for the game.”

Match against Nadal: “I’m going to enjoy tomorrow’s game to the fullest. I’ve lost twice to him, but I’ve enjoyed those games. Third time lucky. I’ll fight to win.”