According to information from the British newspaper DailyMaihe, the Russian journalist alexander sladkova war specialist, would have claimed that in the Kremlin they would use missiles that would cause “a crater the size of several regions”.

Sladkov, according to that medium, assured that Russia “will have no choice” but to use nuclear weapons, this in relation to the friction that Moscow has had with the West, whom it accuses of providing weapons to Ukraine.

“If no one is going to listen to us and 40 countries continue to help the Ukrainians, we will have no turning back“, affirmed the Russian propagandist to almost a million followers.

Immediately, Sladkov continued stating that the fact will be a clear message to NATO and its allies, about the weapons power of the Russian Federation.

‘Just in case you answer’

As for the Russian Federation, we only contemplate the possibility of responding (with a nuclear device) to a targeted attack.

Russian military doctrine provides for the use of nuclear weapons “only in response” to a similar attack against the country, clarified this Thursday the president of the Duma (Lower House of the Russian parliament), Viacheslav Volodin.

Volodin told the station ‘Komsomolskaya Pravda‘ that “for us it is only a response, within the framework of defense (…) If they attack us, we respond,” he insisted.

According to Volodin, so far “the only country that has used nuclear weapons is the United States.” Therefore, from Washington “you can expect anything,” he said.

“They bombed the peaceful cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In August, on the 6th and 9th, there will be another anniversary of it. You can expect that from them,” he insisted, adding that US doctrine allows for a “preemptive strike.”

Russia announced at the end of February that it was putting its nuclear deterrence forces on alert in the face of “aggressive declarations” by the main NATO countries due to the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

Putin personally supervised the 'strategic' exercises with firing of 'hypersonic' missiles.

Criticism of a Russian Nobel

For two weeks, we have been hearing on our television screens that the nuclear silos must be opened.

Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitri Muratov on Tuesday denounced Russian propaganda advocating the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict, warning that it would spell “the end of humanity.”

“I would not rule out the possibility of nuclear weapons being used”Muratov told reporters in Geneva.

The Kremlin said it put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert shortly after it began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Nobel laureate and Russian journalist Dmitri Muratov.

And amid growing Western support for Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made thinly veiled threats hinting at his willingness to deploy Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons, which Russian military doctrine says can serve to force an adversary to withdraw.

At an event to mark World Press Freedom Day, Muratov, whose newspaper Novaya Gazeta has been forced to suspend publication amid Moscow’s military intervention, he warned that “propaganda warriors” in the Kremlin were striving to make the use of nuclear weapons more acceptable to the Russian public.

“And we also heard that these horrible weapons should be used in case arms supplies to Ukraine continue,” he said, referring to deliveries from the United States, the European Union and other countries.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE, AFP and

