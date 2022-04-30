Sinaloa.- The coordinator of the Finance CommissionBernardo Alcaraz Conde, endorsed the credit that the commune will request for 60 million pesos in order to acquire 10 garbage collection trucks, 10 patrol cars and machinery.

“We are putting together what is the opinion to present it in the next council session and authorize it right here at City Hall for the credit tender,” said Alcaraz Conde.

The councilor explained that they will choose those who offer the best payment conditions, and then proceed to the equipment tenders.

He estimated that his colleagues councilors will approve the loan because it is of vital importance to have that amount for the well-being of the municipality of Mazatlán.

