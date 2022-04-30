This Saturday night (30th) will be a party at Marques de Sapucaí with the presentation of the six samba schools of Grupo Especial that were best placed in this year’s parade. The program starts at 21:30. Salgueiro, sixth placed, will be the first to perform.

The red and white of Tijuca, which totaled 268.3 points, paraded with 3 thousand members, who defended the plot Resistance, showing that the word defines the history of the black population in Rio de Janeiro. With the condition that it was the first school to introduce the African theme in the parades, Salgueiro will once again bring religious culture, the traditions of celebrations, capoeira circles and dances such as jongo to the avenue, without forgetting to criticize racism. that still exists in the full year of 2022.

The second to enter the catwalk will be Portela, another school that this year brought themes of black culture to the Sambadrome for the parades. with the plot IGI OSÈ BAOBA the school showed that the sacred tree that bears witness to time symbolizes the connection with the ancestry of the African people, the pillar that unites heaven and earth, the link between the living and the dead. The samba plot excited the members, and the baobá was present in various sectors of the blue and white of Oswaldo Cruz and Madureira.

Next, the Unidos de Vila Isabel Samba School will enter the avenue, which, this year, paid tribute to one of the most important symbols of blue and white in the north, the singer and songwriter Martinho da Vila, who, at the beginning of the parade, animated the audience when he got out of the commission car, crowned by the orixá Omolu. The plot Sing, Sing, My People! The Villa belongs to Martin!helped the school to make a joyful presentation that promises to be repeated this Saturday, at the Champions’ Parade.

Champion of 2020, Viradouro was in third place this year, with 269.5 points. After parades suspended because of the covid-19 pandemic, the red and white of Niterói chose the theme There Is No Sadness That Can Bear So Much Joy to Relive the Carnival of 1919, which occurred after another pandemic, the Spanish flu. Irreverent costumes and luxurious allegories recalled the carnival of that time. There was not even the tram that was used in the parades at the time. The Niterói club will repeat the irreverence.

with the plot To blacken the thought is to hear the voice of the Hummingbird, the runner-up of this year’s carnival in Rio de Janeiro paid tribute to black writers of recognition in Brazil and internationally. Nilópolis’ blue and white also highlighted the religiosity, culture and struggle of black people in the history of the country and the school itself.

The conquest of the first title in the Special Group, after hitting the beam for four years, was cause for much celebration for Grande Rio. with the plot Speak, Majete! Seven Keys of Exu, the school criticized religious intolerance with homage to the orixá of religions of African origin. The school wanted to overturn a wrong view of the divinity, seen by some as a promoter of evil, to show that, in fact, Exu opens paths and is the guardian of other orixás. The avenue will see again today several representations of the divinity that helped to untie the course of the school in the search for the championship.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat