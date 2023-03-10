The first championship of tapas and skewers in the Region of Murcia will be held in Alcantarilla on April 24 and 25, a contest aimed at hospitality professionals from the entire Region and whose winners are eligible for prizes for a total value of 3,000 euros in gastronomic products . The championship will take place after the Tapas and Pinchos Route, which will be from April 14 to 23 throughout the Region of Murcia, during which the participating chefs will offer their gastronomic creations to the public in their establishments.

The mayor of Alcantarilla, Joaquín Buendía, presented the championship together with the president of the Tapa and Pintxo Academy, Mikel Martínez; the director of Makro in Murcia, Rafael Arroyo, and Manolo Castro, chef at La Cava de Royán. “Alcantarilla is where the garden is born and from the garden come precisely the products that are the basis of the gastronomy of the Region of Murcia, where, in addition, we have a wide variety of high-quality tapas”, explained Buendía, who added that ” Participating in events of this category, which are held at a regional level, but with a national projection, contribute to promoting the quality of our gastronomy”.

Among the winners there will be a winner, two classified and six special mentions. Among them is a mention from the jury, another for the most innovative tapa, for the best pairing with beer, white wine and red wine and another for the most traditional tapa. They will be chosen by a jury made up of hospitality professionals and food critics from all over Spain. In addition, the winner will represent the Region of Murcia in the national championship.

The meeting is organized by the Alcantarilla City Council and the Academy of Tapas and Pintxos, an association whose mission is to promote the culture of tapas, promote gastronomic tourism and disseminate the quality of food in Spain. Among the sponsors is Makro, the high-end gastronomic products company Tartuflanghe, José Díaz Hotel Equipment and Doal Rent a Car Murcia. The registration period for chefs and restaurateurs who want to participate will be open until April 5. Participation is free and you just have to fill out the form found at www.academiadelatapa.com.