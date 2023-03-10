The man who shot dead seven people at a Jehovah’s Witness center in Hamburg and then committed suicide he was a former member of this community, with which he was in conflict, German police said Friday.

“Philipp F. was a former member” of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a senior police officer told reporters, adding that the attacker left the community about 18 months ago“apparently, not on good terms.”

The alleged perpetrator of the attack killed seven people and committed suicide shortly after police stormed the buildingthe authorities also indicated when giving an account of the details of what happened on Thursday night.

“The perpetrator (of the shots) fled to the first floor” of the building where members of the community were gathered for prayers, “and killed himself,” the Interior Minister of the city-state of Hamburg told the press. , Andy Grote.

Armed with a revolver, killed four men and two women 33 and 60 years old, one of them seven months pregnantand whose baby is counted as a fatality, the authorities specified.

Eight people were injured, four of them seriously. The rapid arrival of the security forces, who interrupted the massacre, allowed to avoid a higher death tollaccording to the authorities.

The motives for the attack perpetrated by the 35-year-old suspect are unknown. “There are no indications of a terrorist context” behind the killing, said a representative of the Hamburg public prosecutor’s office.

Of course, the attacker could have suffered from psychiatric disorders. The man, who had no criminal record, “had a rage against members of religious congregations, particularly Jehovah’s Witnesses,” police explained.

The representatives of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Criminal Investigation Office of the police indicated that the attacker, who has been identified as Philipp F., of German nationality, He had no criminal record of any kind and had a weapons permit as a sports shooter.

For the crime, he used the pistol that was registered in his name and multiple boxes of ammunition have been found in his home. In addition, the police have confiscated electronic devices that are still under investigation.

