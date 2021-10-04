After a 2021 lived as a reserve of Red Bull and with the commitment in DTM, Alexander Albon he is ready to make his return to Formula 1 as an official driver. The 25-year-old Anglo-Thai has in fact signed a contract with Williams for the next season, where he will replace George Russell, in turn destined for Mercedes.

In this way, for Albon the personal goal of returning to the top racing series is realized; a project fixed since the day in which, at the end of the 2020 world championship, he had lost the opportunity to continue in the circus at the wheel of Red Bull. In this regard, the person concerned thus explained his intention to Total Motorsport: “It has always been my plan A – commented – Also, I talked to the Williams management, and it got more interesting. Team principal Capito was particularly convincing, and gave me the feeling of being a formidable and highly motivated person. If you think of where Williams was two years ago versus where she is now, it certainly is the team that has made the most progress in the last period. The environment is good, and that’s what it takes to be able to adapt to the new rules ”.

The move to the Grove team also forced Albon to terminate all kinds of relationships with Red Bull, given the different motorization of the two teams and the clauses relating to data confidentiality. Regarding the pressure that the same driver would have suffered in Milton Keynes in the years spent with the Austrian team, the young Anglo-Thai has no doubt: “Honestly – he answered – all these blood pressure stories are a bit of a myth. It is only the pilot who creates the pressure, which can backfire on him. The media are more aggressive in Formula 1 than the DTM, it’s true, but wherever you compete you are there to do your job to the best of your ability. Consequently, even in DTM I put myself under pressure to do well. Speaking of which – he concluded – Helmut Marko also loves DTM races, and I was surprised to see how much he likes them ”.